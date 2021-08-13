Deepika Padukone cuddles Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi in bed in BTS pics from Shakun Batra's next

Deepika Padukone has shared a bunch of behind-the-scenes pictures featuring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi from the sets of their upcoming film with Shakun Batra. The new pictures arrive as the cast and crew wrapped the filming.

The string of photos began with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi cuddling Ananya Panday in bed while posing for the camera. Other pictures included candid shots of the trio between scenes, a lipstick mark on a tissue paper and a clapboard from the sets. A few members of the cast wearing masks and concentrating on the scenes also featured in the post.

Sharing the photos, Deepika said, “Love, Friendship and Memories for a Lifetime…” Ananya took to the comments and said, “Rula Diya (You left me in tears) I love u guys.”

Ananya shared Deepika's post on her Instagram Stories and called the team ‘my people’. She also shared a picture of a clapboard with the words “it's a wrap” written on it. She shared the picture with the caption, “Grateful to each and every one of you ilysm (I love you so much) My favourite experience ever.” Siddhant, on the other hand, shared a picture with director Shakun Batra in which they were holding up the clapboard. He tagged the filmmaker along with a heart emoji.

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday's posts on Instagram.

The title of the film, produced by Dharma Productions, is yet to be revealed. However, speaking with Hindustan Times last year, Deepika shared insights into the plot.

“To be honest, you can’t call Shakun’s film ‘light’ either... Although the overall tonality of the film is slightly lighter than my last film, in terms of inner, emotional turmoil my character goes through, it’s quite challenging. The overall genre of the film is something we haven’t seen much in Indian cinema, it’s called domestic noir. I don’t think that’s a genre we are very familiar with, but at the same time the audience is completely ready for it, as we have been exposed to that genre in different ways, whether through Hollywood films or OTT platforms. What I enjoy and look forward to, as far as this film is concerned, Shakun has this strong point with people and relationships,” she said.