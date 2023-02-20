Deepika Padukone flashes big smile upon airport arrival at Mumbai airport, sports longer hair. Watch

Deepika Padukone is working on Siddharth Anand's Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan and is occasionally spotted flying in and out of Mumbai. She was spotted upon her arrival at Mumbai airport in the wee hours of Monday. The actor wore an olive green co-ord set paired with an orange trench coat. She flashed a big smile as the paparazzi clicked her at the airport gate. Many also noticed her longer hair, which she left untied after a long time. Also read: Deepika Padukone flies economy class; fans say she didn't respond to them. Watch

A paparazzo account on Instagram shared a video of Deepika from the airport on Instagram. A fan commented on the video, “My God that is a stunning trench coat! (fire emoji).” Another wrote, “It's hard to know if this her (real) hair or extensions... she hardly keeps her hair open.” One more fan commented, “Her long hair era is back.” Another fan wrote, “Always stunning Deepu.”

Fighter will be released exactly an year after Pathaan, on January 25 next year. It also stars Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi and Karan Singh Grover. Touted to be India's first aerial action drama, Fighter showed several fighter jets in the teaser that released last year. It will be Siddharth Anand's second film with Deepika and Hrithik. While Deepika featured in his Pathaan this year, Hrithik was cast alongside Tiger Shroff in 2019 blockbuster War.

Deepika is currently basking it the success of her latest release, Pathaan. The film, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, will soon cross ₹1000 crore at the worldwide box office. The film is Shah Rukh and Deepika's fourth film together and also has Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.

Deepika also has Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. The release date of the film was recently announced. It will be released in theatres on January 12 next year.

