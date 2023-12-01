Deepika Padukone takes girls trip to London; see how Ranveer Singh reacted

Christmas is almost here and it looks like Deepika Padukone is in the mood for a winter vacation. The actor took to social media to share pictures from a galcation she took in London. All smiles with her friends, Sneha Ramachander and Divya Narayan, Deepika’s pictures show off her cosy yet chic outfit. (Also Read: Take notes from Deepika Padukone for your winter look)

The pictures

Deepika shared pictures on social media(Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Seemingly clicked near a restaurant, it looks like the trio was just done tucking into a delicious meal. One of the pictures is a fun selfie clicked by Deepika, while another seems to have been clicked by someone else. Deepika looks stunning with her hair pulled back, dressed in monochrome, and a long tan fuzzy coat completing her look. One of the pictures shared by her friend sees them seated inside a restaurant, clicking selfies as they wait for their food.

Ranveer Singh reacts

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It looks like Ranveer Singh loved Deepika’s look as much as fans did. He dropped heart eye and heart emojis on her post. Ranveer often leaves adorable comments under Deepika’s posts, much to the delight of fans. Numerous fans also dropped heart emojis under the post, declaring their love for the Kalki 2898 AD actor. Last month Deepika and Ranveer celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary in Europe, sharing pictures filled with PDA on social media.

Upcoming work

Deepika was recently seen in Pathaan as Dr Rubina, an ISI agent who changes her tune once she sees the threat India faces. She was also seen in a special appearance in Jawan as Aishwarya, a woman who’s forced to bring up her child behind bars. The actor will soon be seen in Prabhas co-starrer Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin. The film’s shoot is currently under progress with it slated to hit screens next year. Deepika also starred in Hrithik Roshan co-starrer Fighter, which will be an aerial action film. She’s also playing a police officer called Shakti Shetty in Singham Again.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON