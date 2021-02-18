Deepika Padukone joins Pawri Hori Hai trend, shares fan-made collage with her childhood pic: 'Who made this?'

Deepika Padukone is the latest celebrity to take part in the 'Pawri Hori Hai' trend that has swept the internet. She shared a collage of one of childhood pictures.

Sharing it, she wrote: "Who made this?" The picture showed a collage of three pictures - the first one is a closeup of her, with text that read, "yeh hum hain", the second one shows the same picture, zoomed out, with her on a wooden horse. It read "yeh hamara ghoda hain" and third picture's text says "aur hamari pawri ho rahi hain".

Quite clearly it was big hit with her fans; one said "super" while another said "u r so cute". A third person wrote: "Excellent mam.. Aap bhi pawry kar rahi ho."





On the work from, Deepika will be seen next in Kabir Khan's 83, where she will appear in a supporting role, playing cricketing legend Kapil Dev's wife, Romi Dev. Her husband actor Ranveer Singh will play Kapil in the film, which is based on India's surprise win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

Since September last year, she has been shooting for Shakun Batra's untitled next with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Talking about the film, Deepika had described it as domestic noir. He had told Hindustan Times, "To be honest, you can’t call Shakun’s film ‘light’ either... Although the overall tonality of the film is slightly lighter than my last film, in terms of inner, emotional turmoil my character goes through, it’s quite challenging. The overall genre of the film is something we haven’t seen much in Indian cinema, it’s called domestic noir."

