Deepika Padukone kisses sister Anisha Padukone as they step out for dinner in Mumbai, fan says there's no other like her

Actor Deepika Padukone recently stepped out in Mumbai and met her sister Anisha Padukone for dinner. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo account shared a video in which Deepika got off from her car and smiled at the photographers standing nearby. (Also Read | Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Anisha Padukone attend Shankar Mahadevan's US concert)

As Deepika entered the restaurant, she welcomed Anisha Padukone and held her. The duo smiled and posed for pictures together. Deepika also planted a kiss on Anisha's head before they went inside the restaurant as she told paparazzi, "Thank you." Anisha also waved at them.

For their dinner, the sisters twinned in black outfits. Deepika wore a black sweatshirt, shorts and white sneakers. She also carried a black bag. Anisha opted for a black T-shirt, trousers and shoes. She also had a sling bag on her. Reacting to their video, a fan wrote, "That's just so cute." Another person said, "There's no other like her (Deepika)." Another comment read, "How down to earth, they are lovely." A person also wrote, "The way she cares for and loves her sister."

Last month, Deepika and Anisha, along with their parents Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone and Deepika's husband-actor Ranveer Singh attended a concert by Shankar Mahadevan in the US. The family was seen together in pictures and videos from the event in San Jose, California. They also posed for a photo with Shankar and his wife Sangeeta Mahadevan. In a video, Shankar sang happy birthday to Ranveer as the crowd and Deepika sang along.

Recently, Deepika and Ranveer were seen at the Mijwan Fashion Show 2022 in Mumbai as they became showstoppers for fashion designer Manish Malhotra. After the event, Deepika shared several posts comprising videos and photos from the event. Deepika wore a white and silver lehenga and she tied her hair in a messy bun. Ranveer was seen in a black sherwani with white embroidery.

Deepika has several projects in the pipeline. She will be seen next in Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Directed by Sidharth Anand, the film is set to release on January 25, 2023. Fans will also see her in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and The Intern's Hindi remake with Amitabh Bachchan.

