Deepika Padukone dances with Ranveer Singh at Shankar Mahadevan's US concert, sings happy birthday for him. Watch

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently had a gala time in the United States as they attended a concert by Shankar Mahadevan. They were also accompanied by Deepika's parents Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone and sister Anisha Padukone. The family was spotted in pictures and videos from the event in San Jose, California, and also posed for a photograph with Shankar and his wife Sangeeta Mahadevan. Also Read| Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja attend Adele’s concert in London. Watch

The entire family opted for ethnic outfits for the concert. Deepika wore a green suit while Ranveer Singh was in a yellow kurta. Videos recorded by fellow concert-goers made it to social media, in which Ranveer and Deepika were seen dancing as Shankar sang his song Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe from Dil Chahta Hai.

In another video, Shankar sang happy birthday to Ranveer, and the crowd and Deepika sang along. Ranveer will be turning 37 on Wednesday, July 6.

The crowd sang happy birthday to Ranveer at the event. 🎂



Deepika was singing along. His smile and gratitude ??🥺#RanveerSingh #DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/GGzhrPUoOb — sera 🥑 (@ssuldier) July 3, 2022

One video showed Ranveer talking about his mother-in-law Ujjala from the stage while Shankar stood next to him. He said, "I was given strict instruction to not do this. I am so scared of my mother-in-law, you guys have no idea. She is sitting in the front row wagging her finger at me."

Ranveer and Deepika also attended a Konkani Sammelan (conference) in San Jose, where the latter was invited as a chief guest. Prior to this, Ranveer was in London, and posed for a picture with his Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-star Alia Bhatt.

Apart from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Ranveer will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, which is scheduled for theatrical release on December 23 this year. Deepika has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Project K with Prabhas in the pipeline. She will also be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in Pathaan, scheduled to release on January 25, 2023.

