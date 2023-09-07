Deepika Padukone poses with Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam at Jawan screening

Deepika Padukone has a special and longstanding equation with Shah Rukh Khan's family. From her first film, Om Shanti Om, to her latest, Jawan, she's shared screen space with Shah Rukh in some of his milestone movies. It came as no surprise when she posed with Shah Rukh's youngest son AbRam Khan at the Jawan screening at Yash Raj Studio in Mumbai on Wednesday evening. (Also Read: Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif attend the screening at Yash Raj Studio)

Deepika at Jawan screening

Deepika Padukone poses with AbRam at the Jawan screening

In the picture from the screening doing the rounds online, Deepika is seen grinning ear to ear, wearing a printed black outfit with a dramatic fur neckline and with her hair tied back, as she holds AbRam fondly with her hands wrapped around his neck. He's seen smiling too, wearing a white tshirt and black shorts, and sporting signature long hair. Gauri Khan's mother and AbRam's maternal grandmother Savita Chhiber is seen posing with them in the picture too.

Among others who were spotted at the screening included Shah Rukh, his Jawan co-stars Sanya Malhotra and Ridhi Dogra, casting director Mukesh Chhabra and other well-wishers like Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, and T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar.

Deepika in Jawan

Deepika plays a “special appearance” in Jawan, but her role is long enough to be seen as a proper part in Atlee's action thriller. She plays Aishwarya, the wife of Shah Rukh Khan's character Vikram Rathore. Deepika is seen wrestling in the mud with her reel husband and dancing with him in a colourful number in the Jawan trailer. She's received rave reviews for her performance in the short yet powerful role in the film that released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu in cinemas today on the occasion of Janmashtami.

Deepika made her Bollywood debut in Shah Rukh's 2007 production, Farah Khan's reincarnation saga Om Shanti Om. There too, Shah Rukh played a double role, of a father and a son, where Deepika plays her love interest in both capacities. They subsequently acted together in blockbusters Chennai Express, Happy New Year, and most recently, Pathaan earlier this year.

