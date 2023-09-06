Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif attend the screening at Yash Raj Studio

Jawan screening

While many users on X (formerly Twitter) have been posting reviews from special screenings of Jawan they attended, the first screening of the film was held on Wednesday evening. It was held at Yash Raj Studio, owned by Aditya Chopra, who bankrolled Shah Rukh's last release, Pathaan, via his banner Yash Raj Films earlier this year.

Shah Rukh's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham co-star Hrithik Roshan was seen arriving for the Jawan screening. Wearing a black hoodie and a brown cap, he was seen waving at the paparazzi clicking him. Katrina Kaif, who starred opposite Shah Rukh in Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Zero, was also seen arriving for the screening in her car. She sported a grey top and dark sunglasses, and was seen smiling for the paparazzi.

Among others seen arriving for the Jawan screening were T-Series head Bhushan Kumar, and Shah Rukh Khan himself, although only his car was spoted at the venue.

About Jawan

Jawan, directed by Atlee, is an action thriller that also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover among others. Deepika Padukone is also a part of the film in a special appearance. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film, produced by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on the occasion of Janmashtami on September 7.

Jawan's first day gross in India has also raced past Pathaan's opening day advance booking of ₹32 crore in the country. The film has already grossed ₹51.17 crore worldwide. Jawan has so far sold 3,91,000 tickets in multiplexes alone. It was earlier reported on Tuesday that the film had sold over 7 lakh tickets in India.

