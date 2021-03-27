Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Deepika Padukone praises Ranveer Singh’s physique, he says: ‘I will bench-press you'
bollywood

Deepika Padukone praises Ranveer Singh’s physique, he says: ‘I will bench-press you'

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are back to their banter on social media and this time its about her commenting on his bulging biceps.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 08:48 AM IST
Ranveer Singh's biceps earned a praise from Deepika Padukone on Instagram.

Ranveer Singh has shared new pictures of himself with his quirky shades stealing all the attention, along with a description of his life. It is, however, his and wife Deepika Padukone's banter in the comments section that catches the eye.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Ranveer wrote, "No mistakes in life, man...it’s only lessons." Deepika was among the first ones to react and wrote, "Flexing hard haan..." along with a laughing emoji. Responding to her comment, Ranveer replied, "I will bench-press you."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Priyanka reveals her next Bollywood movie will be out next year

PGA Awards honours Irrfan Khan, misspells his name

When Varun Dhawan explained why he drew parallel between Dilwale and Inception

When Neetu said she would think of leaving Rishi, then change her mind

Bench-press is an upper-body exercise in which the trainee presses a weight upwards while lying on a weight training bench. Ranveer's bulging biceps are clearly visible in his grey tee paired with denims, a cap, black printed scarf tied around his neck, a trendy locket and some super quirky shades.

Jacqueline Fernandez dropped several surprise face emojis while Nimrat Kaur reacted with a fire emoji in the comments section. A fan commented on the look, "Mad Max vibes," another called him, "Dashing gabru."

A day before, Ranveer had shared a cute boomerang video showing Deepika putting a peck on her cheek. Referring it to how Pac-Man eats the dots in the video game Pac-Man, he captioned it, "Pac-Man eats the Dot! @deepikapadukone."

On the work front, Ranveer and Deepika will now be seen on the screen for the fourth time together in Kabir Khan's sports drama, 83. The film is set to arrive in theatres on June 4, more than a year after it was originally scheduled to release.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra replies to a fan, reveals her next Bollywood movie will be out next year

While Ranveer plays then Team India captain Kapil Dev, Deepika will be seen as his wife Romi. The film chronicles Indian cricket team's first World Cup win in 1983, when they defeated West Indies in the final to win the championship.

83 will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The film also stars Hardy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Ammy Virk, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ranveer singh deepika padukone ranveer deepika marriage pics deepika ranveer memes

Related Stories

bollywood

PGA Awards honours Irrfan Khan, misspells his name

PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 08:08 AM IST
bollywood

When Neetu Kapoor said she would think of leaving Rishi Kapoor everyday, then change her mind

UPDATED ON MAR 27, 2021 07:26 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP