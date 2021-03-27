Deepika Padukone praises Ranveer Singh’s physique, he says: ‘I will bench-press you'

Ranveer Singh has shared new pictures of himself with his quirky shades stealing all the attention, along with a description of his life. It is, however, his and wife Deepika Padukone's banter in the comments section that catches the eye.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Ranveer wrote, "No mistakes in life, man...it’s only lessons." Deepika was among the first ones to react and wrote, "Flexing hard haan..." along with a laughing emoji. Responding to her comment, Ranveer replied, "I will bench-press you."

Bench-press is an upper-body exercise in which the trainee presses a weight upwards while lying on a weight training bench. Ranveer's bulging biceps are clearly visible in his grey tee paired with denims, a cap, black printed scarf tied around his neck, a trendy locket and some super quirky shades.

Jacqueline Fernandez dropped several surprise face emojis while Nimrat Kaur reacted with a fire emoji in the comments section. A fan commented on the look, "Mad Max vibes," another called him, "Dashing gabru."

A day before, Ranveer had shared a cute boomerang video showing Deepika putting a peck on her cheek. Referring it to how Pac-Man eats the dots in the video game Pac-Man, he captioned it, "Pac-Man eats the Dot! @deepikapadukone."

On the work front, Ranveer and Deepika will now be seen on the screen for the fourth time together in Kabir Khan's sports drama, 83. The film is set to arrive in theatres on June 4, more than a year after it was originally scheduled to release.

While Ranveer plays then Team India captain Kapil Dev, Deepika will be seen as his wife Romi. The film chronicles Indian cricket team's first World Cup win in 1983, when they defeated West Indies in the final to win the championship.

83 will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The film also stars Hardy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Ammy Virk, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi.