Deepika Padukone reacts to 'proud' friend spotting her billboard in Los Angeles: 'My heart is so full'

Deepika Padukone has reacted to a friend who said she was feeling 'proud' after spotting her billboard on the streets of Los Angeles. Earlier this year, Deepika became the first Indian brand ambassador for the French luxury brand Louis Vuitton. Hoardings of her advertisements for the international luxury brand have been put up in several countries including America, France, and Thailand. Also Read| Deepika Padukone reacts to ‘ma’ Farah Khan, who spotted her ad in Bangkok

A friend recently spotted her Louis Vuitton ad on the streets of Los Angeles and said that it has made the city in California more beautiful. The friend took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of the ad, and captioned it, "We spotted our favourite @deepikapadukone...and just like that...LA is more beautiful. So proud (blue heart emoji)." Deepika reposted it on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "My heart is soo full..."

Deepika Padukone reacts to fan spotting her hoarding in Los Angeles.

Previously, filmmaker Farah Khan, who launched Deepika in her 2007 film Om Shanti Om, spotted her ad in Bangkok during a family holiday and took to Instagram to say she is proud of the actor. Posting a picture of the hoarding, Farah wrote, "Looking good baby." Deepika replied to it, “Thank you ma (for Farah). You had faith in me when no one else did.” Farah responded by saying, “You were a star even then. So proud.”

In June, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora also spotted Deepika's ad for Louis Vuitton at Paris airport and shared a clip of the video ad on their Instagram accounts. Posting the video, Arjun told his Finding Fanny co-star, "Desi touch to the videsi holiday. So bloody proud seeing this at the Paris airport.” Malaika captioned it, “So damn cool. Eternal trendsetter.”

Deepika was last seen on the screen in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan. She will be next seen in Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan. She also has Siddharth Anand's Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She will also be seen in Project K opposite Prabhas.

