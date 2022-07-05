Deepika Padukone says Ranveer Singh wants to learn Konkani so that she 'cannot turn their kids against him'. Watch

Actor Ranveer Singh said during a recent event that he is learning his wife, actor Deepika Padukone's mother tongue Konkani. The actor later revealed that he wants to learn it so that he can converse with their kids in Konkani. Hearing this Deepika joked that his sole purpose to learn the language is that she doesn't turn their kids against him. Also Read: Ranveer Singh shares pic just for a comment from wife Deepika Padukone, she delivers

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer recently attended an NRI convention in California which was hosted by the Konkani community of the area. In a video shared online from the event, Ranveer can be heard saying, “I am in a position where I can understand all of Konkani seamlessly but there is a reason behind this, it’s because when we do have children I don’t want their mother to speak to them in Konkani about me without me understanding.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deepika then says, “So he came up to me one day and said, ‘You know baby I want to learn Konkani’ and I was like ‘Oh nice, that's really sweet’.” She added, “Then it later came out in a conversation that it wasn't about him wanting to learn Konkani, he wanted to learn it so that I don't turn our kids against him.”

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in November 2018. The couple had an intimate wedding at the Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como, Italy. They exchanged their vows in both, Konkani and Sindhi styles.

Deepika was last seen in director Kabir Khan’s film 83, alongside Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev. She will be next collaborating with Hrithik Roshan for the first time in their upcoming action film Fighter. Apart from this, she has Project K with Prabhas in the pipeline. She will also be reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan in his upcoming film Pathaan. The film also stars John Abraham and is scheduled to release on January 25, 2023. Salman Khan will also have a cameo appearance as R&AW agent Tiger.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ranveer will be seen next in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, also starring Alia Bhatt. He also has Rohit Shetty's Cirkus in the pipeline, which is scheduled for theatrical release on December 23 this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON