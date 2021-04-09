Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Deepika Padukone's 'proudest husband in the world' Ranveer Singh says she is 'born for greatness'
bollywood

Deepika Padukone's 'proudest husband in the world' Ranveer Singh says she is 'born for greatness'

Actor Ranveer Singh has written a heartfelt note for his wife, Deepika Padukone, for her website. He said that she is born for greatness, and called her the most 'amazing' person he's ever met.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 10:08 AM IST
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married in 2018.

Ranveer Singh has written a note for his wife, Deepika Padukone, on her newly launched website. In his note, Ranveer mentioned how Deepika is made for 'greatness'.

"Deepika is the most amazing person I've met in my life. And I'm not just saying this because she's my wife. Deepika nurtures a universe within herself: of love, compassion, kindness, intelligence, beauty, grace and empathy. These qualities make her a true and authentic artiste- she's one of the finest actors in the world. She's got inner strength, resilience, grit and an iron-will. A woman so righteous and full of virtue, that she commands respect. I sometimes stop and admire her, aware that she is a special soul, born for greatness. I am the proudest husband in the world," he wrote.

Filmmakers Kabir Khan and Farah Khan, and fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, also wrote testimonials for her. Farah wrote, "There was an innate dignity and poise that I saw in her, that I haven't seen in too many girls that age. 13 years later, these 2 very qualities, remain intact. We also often speak about her evolution as an actor and her craft, but what I truly admire about her, is how she has managed to keep her head above it all! I love her, I am proud of her and she will always be my baby." Deepika made her Bollywood debut with Farah's Om Shanti Om.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Abhishek reacts to troll who called his acting in The Big Bull 'third rate'

When Jaya Bachchan joked how Aaradhya has Miss World Aishwarya for a nurse

Mira Rajput plans detox by fasting, Shahid wonders why would she need it

Priyanka confesses her love for Sridevi and her 'giant, gorgeous eyes'

Also read: Happy birthday Jaya Bachchan: When she joked how Aaradhya has Miss World Aishwarya Rai for a nurse

On her website, Deepika is showcasing her work, her new YouTube channel, her photoshoots, magazine covers and also her mental health organisation, The Live Laugh Love Foundation. Deepika has an impressive line-up of projects in the pipeline, including 83, Baiju Bawra, Fighter, Sanki, Pathan, and Indian adaptation of Nancy Meyers's 2015 hit Hollywood film The Intern. She has almost finished shooting for Shakun Batra's upcoming drama with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
deepika padukone ranveer singh

Related Stories

bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan to replace late Rishi Kapoor in The Intern remake, Deepika Padukone announces. See first poster

PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 04:15 PM IST
bollywood

Deepika Padukone’s futuristic video is ‘out of this world’, fans cannot get over her ‘perfect’ legs

PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 11:33 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP