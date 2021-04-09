Deepika Padukone's 'proudest husband in the world' Ranveer Singh says she is 'born for greatness'

Ranveer Singh has written a note for his wife, Deepika Padukone, on her newly launched website. In his note, Ranveer mentioned how Deepika is made for 'greatness'.

"Deepika is the most amazing person I've met in my life. And I'm not just saying this because she's my wife. Deepika nurtures a universe within herself: of love, compassion, kindness, intelligence, beauty, grace and empathy. These qualities make her a true and authentic artiste- she's one of the finest actors in the world. She's got inner strength, resilience, grit and an iron-will. A woman so righteous and full of virtue, that she commands respect. I sometimes stop and admire her, aware that she is a special soul, born for greatness. I am the proudest husband in the world," he wrote.

Filmmakers Kabir Khan and Farah Khan, and fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, also wrote testimonials for her. Farah wrote, "There was an innate dignity and poise that I saw in her, that I haven't seen in too many girls that age. 13 years later, these 2 very qualities, remain intact. We also often speak about her evolution as an actor and her craft, but what I truly admire about her, is how she has managed to keep her head above it all! I love her, I am proud of her and she will always be my baby." Deepika made her Bollywood debut with Farah's Om Shanti Om.

On her website, Deepika is showcasing her work, her new YouTube channel, her photoshoots, magazine covers and also her mental health organisation, The Live Laugh Love Foundation. Deepika has an impressive line-up of projects in the pipeline, including 83, Baiju Bawra, Fighter, Sanki, Pathan, and Indian adaptation of Nancy Meyers's 2015 hit Hollywood film The Intern. She has almost finished shooting for Shakun Batra's upcoming drama with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.