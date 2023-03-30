Deepika Padukone's 'robotic' dance in old video from Lovely rehearsal divides internet. Watch

Deepika Padukone has not only impressed fans with her acting skills, but with songs like Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan, she has also proved that she is one of the best dancers in Bollywood. However, an old video of Deepika's dance rehearsal for Lovely from for Happy New Year (2014) has resurfaced and is getting mixed reactions from people. While Deepika Padukone fans are bowled over by the actor's dance moves, some people seem less than impressed with the actor's moves in the throwback clip. Also read: Deepika Padukone's belly dance moves in old coffee ad also starring Karan Johar leaves fans in awe

Deepika Padukone's dance rehearsal for Happy New Year song Lovely resurfaced online.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video, Deepika was seen acing the hook steps of her song Lovely from Happy New Year. She is wearing a black tank top and grey yoga pants in the throwback clip that was shared on Instagram recently. The choreographer could also be seen dancing alongside the actor in the video. As Deepika danced, she also whipped her hair back and forth. A person commented on the video, "Balo ka dance hai yeh (Is this some kind of dance for her hair)?" The video was also shared on YouTube, where a person compared Deepika's moves to 'robot dancing'.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Some YouTube users also seemed more invested in Deepika's choreographer's dance. One wrote, "I love Deepika, she did a good job in the real clip (in the movie), but here, it’s the girl behind her for me." One more commented, "Choreographer is (fire emoji), her moves are so elegant and sexy." One more said, "Wow for the choreographer." A person also commented, “Deepika looks a little stiff here... choreographer nailed it... look at the flexibility, elegance (fire emoji).”

Deepika Padukone's dance rehearsal for Happy New Year song Lovely resurfaced online.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lovely was originally choreographed by Geeta Kapoor and Farah Khan. Happy New Year was released in theatres in 2014. Along with Deepika, it featured Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Jackie Shroff, Boman Irani and Vivaan Shah. The movie was directed by Farah Khan. Deepika played Mohini, a bar dancer, in the film.

Deepika Padukone's dance rehearsal for Happy New Year song Lovely resurfaced online.

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The film was released on January 25 this year. Deepika is now working on her first film with Hrithik Roshan, Fighter. She also has Project K with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas as one of her upcoming films.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.