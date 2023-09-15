Deepika Padukone says she is one of the few people Shah Rukh Khan is vulnerable with, didn't charge anything for Jawan

Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan, has opened up about their relationship. In an interview with The Week, Deepika said that her relationship with Shah Rukh Khan goes beyond work, calling them 'each other's lucky charms'. She added that the 'trust and respect' between them allows them to be vulnerable with each other. Also read: Deepika Padukone poses with Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam at Jawan screening

Deepika on her equation with Shah Rukh

Deepika Padukone spoke about Shah Rukh Khan in a new interview.

“We are each other's lucky charm. But honestly, we are beyond luck. We have a sense of ownership over each other... I am one of the few people he is vulnerable with. There is so much trust and respect, and I think that luck is just the cherry on the top," Deepika told The Week.

Earlier this year, Deepika was also seen with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, and is now receiving praise for her cameo in Jawan too, which marks Deepika's fifth collaboration with Shah Rukh. Deepika had made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh in 2007's Om Shanti Om. They have also co-starred in Happy New Year and Chennai Express. All their films together have done well at the box office.

On box office success

While Pathaan had a dream run at the box office, grossing over ₹1000 crore worldwide, Jawan is close to breaching the ₹700 worldwide gross mark. The film was released on September 7.

Speaking about her films with Shah Rukh doing very well at the box office, the actor said in the same interview, “I’ve never been fascinated by numbers whether it was maths in school or the numbers of Pathaan. I was just happy that cinemas had come alive again, that people had come alive again. I was really grateful for that."

She also said that she did not charge anything for Jawan or any of her special appearances in movies. “I wanted to be a part of 83 because I wanted it to be an ode to women who stand behind their husbands' glory. I watched my mother do it. ibis was my homage to wives who make sacrifices to support their husbands' careers. Other than that, any special appearance for Shah Rukh Khan, I am there. Same with Rohit Shetty,” she said.

On her favourite co-star

Earlier this year, around Pathaan's release, in a video shared by the movie's production house, Yash Raj Films, Deepika had called Shah Rukh her 'most favourite co-star'.

She had said, “Shah Rukh and I have been very lucky to have had the opportunity to work in some incredible movies starting with Om Shanti Om. I'm collaborating with my most favourite co-star Shah Rukh. We have a beautiful relationship and I think the audience always see that in the movies that we do.”

