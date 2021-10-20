Deepika Padukone sets new standards in airport look, but refuses to pose without mask

Deepika Padukone never fails to make a style statement with her public appearances and it was no different as she arrived at the Mumbai airport to catch a flight. The actor was spotted early Wednesday at the airport in faux leather pants and a white blouse.

Deepika walked in with confidence in the high-waist brown pants and black crop top paired with a white blouse tied in a knot. She completed the look with black heels and a black bag. The actor, however, did not compromise with safety and refused to remove her mask while stopping for a moment to pose for the paparazzi.

A video from her appearance was shared by a paparazzi portal and her fans couldn't stop gushing about the Bajirao Mastani actor. While a fan called her “hottie”, another called her “pretty.” A fan added, “Her husband is no less.”

While Deepika is usually seen in simple casuals or stylish looks, her actor husband Ranveer Singh is known for his quirky fashion choices. The actor was recently seen at the airport in a printed Gucci tracksuit and big sunglasses, with his hair tied in two ponies.

Deepika recently surprised Ranveer by sending flowers and a handwritten note to him on the first day of the shoot of his TV show The Big Picture. Talking about the same, Ranveer said, "On my first day, I was nervous and excited. Deepika sent me flowers and a handwritten note to wish me the very best for the show." He also said how Deepika has been a support system to him since the beginning and even gave him tips to host this quiz show.

Deepika and Ranveer will now be seen in Kabir Khan's 83, which is finally set to hit theatres around Christmas.

(With ANI inputs)