Deepika Padukone stuns in red as she parties with Shah Rukh Khan at Mumbai club, Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan join them

A selected Bollywood celebrities were spotted at a Mumbai bash Friday night. Among them were Shah Rukh Khan, who arrived with the director of his upcoming film, Rajkumar Hirani. Later, Shah Rukh's wife and interior designer Gauri Khan and actor-daughter Suhana Khan also joined them at the Mumbai club. However, it was Deepika Padukone, who made head turns in a bright red dress. Also read: Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan sit together at inauguration of IOC session; Reddit thinks Alia Bhatt ‘slept off’

Shah Rukh Khan and family at the party

Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan party at a Mumbai club.

A paparazzo shared a video of Shah Rukh and Rajkumar Hirani arriving at the party and hinted that it was hosted in order to celebrate the wrap up of their film Dunki's shoot. Shah Rukh arrived in a black suit paired with a black tie, with his hair neatly tied back in a ponytail. Rajkumar was in his usual shirt and trousers paired with a waistcoat look.

Later, they were also joined by Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan who arrived together and were twinning in black. While Gauri wore a printed black shirt wih black trousers, Suhana was in a black top with striped pants.

Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan, Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh at the party. (Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone arrives in style

Deepika turned out to be the stunner of the night as she arrived in a full-sleeved red dress paired with matching heels. She had her hair combed back and topped her look with a red lipstick. Her assistant was seen following her to the bash, holding her red purse.

Fans couldn't stop praising her as a paparazzo shared a video of Deepika from the party. A fan reacted, “looking stunning.” Another said, “Stunner always...love you.” An Instagram user however, also commented, “Can't even hold her purse.”

Among others spotted at the party were Karan Johar, Rakul Preet Singh with Jackky Bhagnani, Sidharth Malhotra, Suniel Shetty with wife Mana Shetty and Chunky Panday with wife Bhavana Panday.

Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Mana Shetty and Suniel Shetty at the party. (Varinder Chawla)

Shah Rukh Khan has delivered two massive blockbusters this year and both, starring Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles. While she played the female lead in Pathaan, she had an extended guest appearance in Jawan with two songs as well. Dunki is Shah Rukh's third film of the year and fans are sure it will be his third consecutive blockbuster. It stars Taapsee Pannu as the female lead and has Vicky Kaushal in a pivotal cameo. It is set to clash with Prabhas' Salaar on December 22.

