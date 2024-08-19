Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone spotted out and about in Mumbai weeks before due date. Watch

Deepika spotted

A video surfaced online on Sunday night, of a heavily pregnant Deepika heading towards her car in the city. She wore an all-white ethnic attire, with her hair tied in a bun. Her baby bump was quite visible, concealed by her white dupatta. She was accompanied by her staff and tight security as she entered her black SUV.

Deepika and Ranveer announced her pregnancy in February. In an Instagram post, the couple said the baby is due in September. "September 2024," read the picture embossed with baby shoes and clothing. Deepika and Ranveer, both 38, tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in 2018 at Lake Como, Italy.

Deepika, Ranveer on work front

The couple will be seen sharing the screen space this Diwali in Rohit Shetty's ensemble cop drama Singham Again, in which Ranveer will reprise his role of Simmba and Deepika will be introduced as Tara Shetty. They will appear alongside a star-studded cast of Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff.

Ranveer will also be seen in Aditya Dhar's next, another action film ensemble co-starring Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Akshaye Khanna. He'll also headline Farhan Akhtar's crime drama Don 3 next year and will be seen opposite Kiara Advani. Meanwhile, Deepika was last seen in Nag Ashwin's Telugu dystopian sci-fi drama Kalki 2898 AD alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. The blockbuster earned over ₹1000 crore and will now premiere on Netflix India this Thursday on August 22.

Fans have been lauding Deepika's ongoing ‘mother’ era as she essayed the crucial role of a mother in not only Kalki 2898 AD, but also in an extended guest appearance in Atlee's crime drama Jawan last year. She was cast opposite Shah Rukh Khan in that blockbuster, who was her first-ever co-star in her 2007 debut film, Farah Khan's hit reincarnation saga Om Shanti Om.