Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone's debate on women safety resurfaces online: ‘We have to take responsibility of our own'

The Kolkata rape and murder case has sent shockwaves through the entire nation. Amid the strong condemnation and call for justice, an interview consisting of several female actors of Bollywood talking about the safety of women has resurfaced online. In the interview, Rani Mukerji said that she wants women to be more ‘responsible’ and learn ‘martial arts.’ Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma countered her statements saying that the onus should not be on women in the first place. (Also read: Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, Ayushmann express shock over rape-murder of Kolkata doctor: Women aren't safe anywhere) Rani Mukerji and Deepika Padukone during the interview.

What Rani and Deepika said

The interview was from 2018, when during the Actress Roundtable, six actors were featured, including Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Rani Mukerji, Anushka Sharma, Tabu, and Taapsee Pannu. While discussing the Me Too movement, Rani Mukerji said, “I think as a woman, you have to be that powerful yourself. If you ever come to a situation like that, you have the courage to say ‘back off.’ Everything relates to what you want in your life. If they are ever in a situation like that, they should make sure that the man suffers right there and then. Either kick him between his legs or give him a jhapad (slap) of his lifetime. He will remember it and become fearful of not doing it again.”

Deepika did not agree and said, “I don’t think everyone is constructed with that sort of DNA, unfortunately." When Rani said that we have to take responsibility of our own selves and even suggested that girls should learn martial arts, Deepika said in response, "We’re now talking about self-defense. Why should it even get to that stage where I need to learn how to defend myself? All of these things are great, but nip it in the bud; that situation itself should not arise.”

User reactions

Several users reacted harshly at Rani's comments and praised Deepika for giving in a more rational response. One user said, “Rani making 0 sense and points but keeps yapping on her nonsense… The ladies there are so pateint bc if it was me I would have walked out.” A second user said, “Rani is totally impractical here. She totally failed to understand the mental trauma and how a minor girl will take responsibility for herself or what if a girl forced by a group or a person who has stronger built than her or a person having weapon?”

“The most stupid and senseless take on women's safety ever. Kudos to Deepika and Anushka for not agreeing,” said another. A comment read, “Rani.... It's not mothers who are making these boys. You are again placing the blame on another woman. You are asking women to learn martial arts, are you sure that would protect them from ruthless beasts?”