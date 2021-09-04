Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Deepika Padukone talks about her shoot days, credits her 'fun team' for helping each other get through 'tough days'
bollywood

Deepika Padukone talks about her shoot days, credits her 'fun team' for helping each other get through 'tough days'

In the short video, Deepika Padukone was seen getting ready in her vanity van. She also spoke about a typical ‘shoot day’ in her life.
ANI |
UPDATED ON SEP 04, 2021 09:23 PM IST
Deepika Padukone described a typical ‘shoot day’ in her life.

Actor Deepika Padukone sure knows the secrets of great teamwork! In a recent reel video on Instagram, the actor disclosed her favourite thing about a shoot day. The clip also provides a glimpse of her various behind the scene shots with her team.

In the short video, Deepika can be seen getting ready in her vanity van. "So I look forward to meeting the team that I'm gonna work with. Especially my team because I know we have a lot of fun through the process especially on film. It's not always like a smooth thing, you know," she says.

She continues, "Sometimes you have tough days. Sometimes things go well, Sometimes things don't go well. But atleast when you have a fun team or everyone that gets each other, you kind of go through a day and I think we're all there to kind of pep each other up. So if someone's having a bad day, I think we kind of without being intrusive, help the person get through it."

RELATED STORIES

 

Alongside the video that accumulated more than 2 lakh views within an hour of being posted, she wrote, "Teamwork," accompanying it with a rocket emoticon.

She re-shared the video to her IG story too and added a Giphy that reads, “Teamwork makes the dream work”.

Also read: Deepika Padukone creates DDLJ's ‘palat’ moment as paparazzo asks her ‘peeche toh dekho’. Watch

Meanwhile, on the movie front, the actor also has an impressive line-up of projects in the pipeline including 83, Baiju Bawra, Fighter, Sanki, Pathan and K, which is the Indian adaptation of Nancy Meyers's 2015 hit Hollywood film The Intern, and will also feature Amitabh Bachchan.

Deepika recently also signed her second Hollywood film, a cross-cultural romantic comedy, the title of which has not been revealed yet.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
deepika padukone bollywood
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Adil Hussain on winning Best Actor award at SAFF for Raahgir: Awards play critical role for such films

Teacher’s Day Special: Chandan Roy Sanyal recalls his days as a teacher

Randhir, Babita, Karisma, Kareena huddle up for a cute family pic: 'My world'

Nikitin Dheer: We have stopped celebrating villains in Hindi films
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP