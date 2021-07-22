Deepika Padukone is glowing in new photoshoot, reveals what makes her happy

Deepika Padukone has shared pictures and videos from a new photoshoot on Instagram. The actor has been roped in as the brand ambassador for a luxury watch and jewellery brand.

In the photos, Deepika is seen in a blue top with a deep cut back, a pair of blue pants, floral-style earrings, a matching necklace and a watch. She styled her hair in her usual messy buns.





In a promotional video, Deepika gave out some happiness tips. "To be present and to be in the moment as much as possible. I think it's just easier to let things go sometimes versus just holding onto thing emotionally," she said in the video. Deepika also said that food brings her 'instant happiness', along with 'family, friends and good work'.

Photo from the shoot, shared by Deepika Padukone.





Deepika recently launched Care Package, an audio-first festival, to talk about self-care and mental health. She held the chat on Clubhouse. Deepika took to her Instagram account to announce the initiative. She wrote, "I'm super excited to launch 'Care Package' - An Audio-First Festival that Cares."

Deepika also launched a project called 'Frontline Assist'. Speaking about it she said, "Frontline workers have been the backbone of our country as we weather this pandemic. Having had a lived experience with mental illness, I understand the importance of emotional wellbeing, and as a mental health foundation, we are grateful to be able to contribute to the mental health of our country's frontline workers with 'Frontline Assist'."

Deepika will be seen next in Shakun Batra's yet-to-be-titled film. The actor also has a long line-up of projects including 83, Baiju Bawra, Fighter, Sanki, Pathan, and the Indian adaptation of Nancy Meyers's 2015 hit Hollywood film The Intern, which will also feature Amitabh Bachchan.