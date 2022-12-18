Deepika Padukone, former Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy at the stadium. Watch

Actor Deepika Padukone has finally unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy alongside Iker Casillas, before the final match on Sunday. Pictures of the actor and the former Spanish goalkeeper from the field have now surfaced and fans cannot stop praising her. The final of match for the prestigious Jules Rimet Trophy is between the Lionel Messi-led Argentina and Hugo Lloris-led France. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan equates Pathaan to Wayne Rooney

In the picture, Deepika wore a white shirt, topped with a statement jacket. She paired it with a black tulle skirt and high-heeled boots. She walked to the field of the Lusail Stadium alongside Iker, who held the golden trophy. Deepika is the ambassador of the luxury brand Louis Vuitton, which made the trophy case.

She is perhaps the first global actor to do so in the history of FIFA. On Friday, she was snapped at the Mumbai airport, flashing the biggest smiles for the paparazzi. She was on her way to Qatar.

Meanwhile, several Bollywood celebrities are currently in Qatar for the match. Among them are Karisma Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Farah Khan, Mohanlal and others.

Deepika will be next seen in Pathaan, alongside Shah Rukh Khan who promoted the film only hours ago, prior to the beginning of the match. He joined Wayne Rooney for a live chat and equated his film to the footballer.

He told Wayne, “I'm not saying this because you are here. Honestly I will tell you who Pathaan is. Pathaan is the guy you call last minute when you are all tied up and you can't find a solution. For me, if you don't mind me saying, if Pathaan is to be equated to any footballer in the world, before or after or later, it will always be you. You are the tough guy.” Pathaan is an action flick, directed by Siddharth Anand. It is slated to release in January next year.

