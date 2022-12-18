Shah Rukh Khan equates Pathaan to Wayne Rooney, jokes he inspired the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge pose. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan reached Qatar for the FIFA World Cup 2022. He promoted his upcoming film, Pathaan ahead of the final match between Argentina and France. He was joined by English footballer, Wayne Rooney whom the actor jokingly said was his real inspiration behind his iconic embrace pose from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Also read: Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan support Lionel Messi ahead of FIFA World Cup final with Argentina vs France

During the panel conversation, Wayne asked Shah Rukh about his character, “Who is Pathaan? Is he similar to anyone in football?” Shah Rukh answered, “I'm not saying this because you are here. Honestly I will tell you who Pathaan is. Pathaan is the guy you call last minute when you are all tied up and you can't find a solution.”

“For me, if you don't mind me saying, if Pathaan is to be equated to any footballer in the world, before or after or later, it will always be you. You are the tough guy,” added the 57-year-old actor. Shah Rukh and Wayne also put their foot down on the stage and struck the iconic pose of the actor from DDLJ.

باثان مسيطر على شاروخان اوي❤️@iamsrk We Love you Sir 💞 pic.twitter.com/XaDD4b3Ct5 — Samar❤️SRK❤️Ka❤️Pyaar❤️ (@PyaarSamar) December 18, 2022

He is so warm 🥺🥺❤️‍🔥pic.twitter.com/MqNJG9pQkd — MAHA SRK FAN (@MahaanSRK) December 18, 2022

On Saturday, Shah Rukh Khan who was asked on Twitter about which team he would be supporting at the FIFA World Cup final. He held an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session with fans on the micro-blogging site and replied to several questions about his work, family and more.

When one of his fans wrote to him “Who are you supporting in world Cup final tomorrow #AskSRK.” The Pathaan actor replied, “Arre yaar the heart says Messi no?? But Mbappa is a treat to watch also.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan co-star Deepika Padukone is also in Qatar. She will be unveiling the winners trophy. Earlier in the day, she posted a glimpse of the iconic trophy on her Instagram Stories.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also stars John Abraham. It releases next year on January 25.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON