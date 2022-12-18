Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan support Lionel Messi ahead of FIFA World Cup final with Argentina vs France

All eyes on the much-awaited finale match of FIFA World Cup 2022 on Sunday, and Bollywood celebrities are no different. Arjun Kapoor who is an avid sports lover, took to his Instagram handle and extended his support to Lionel Messi-led team, Argentina, who will be facing France for the winners' trophy. (Also read: Raveena Tandon watches FIFA match with son Ranbir)

Arjun posted a short video clip of himself, holding jersey number 10, belonging to the Argentina captain. The actor captioned it, “Rooting for you tonight @leomessi cause no one deserves this one more than you! All hail the G.O.A.T! #LeoMessi.”

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan was seen showing some of his moves with a football on a beach in Mumbai. He shared photos where he donned the Argentina jersey, made it clear who is he rooting for. Sharing the post, he asked asked his fans, “For the love of the game @fifaworldcup who u rooting for?”

Many celebrities from India are likely to be flying out for the finals in Qatar. Joining them will be Kartik Aaryan. He treated his fans to a glimpse of his boarding pass from a flight. It read. “Football is Passion #Finals.”

Earlier, it was Shah Rukh Khan who was asked on Twitter about which team he would be supporting. He recently hosted an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session with fans and replied to several questions. He said, "Come all let’s do an #AskSRK for 15 minutes. Then work beckons.”

Replying to him, a fan asked him, “Who are you supporting in world Cup final tomorrow #AskSRK” In response, the actor said, “Arre yaar the heart says Messi no?? But Mbappa is a treat to watch also.”

Shah Rukh Khan on Twitter.

Another fan added to Shah Rukh, “why Cristiano Ronaldo is better than Lionel Messi?” To this, the Pathaan actor gave a heart warming reply. He tweeted, "Just as advice don’t keep finding better….it destroys the good!”

Deepika Padukone will unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy during the finals. She has earlier snapped leaving for Qatar at Mumbai airport.

