Deepika Padukone wishes sister Anisha on birthday: 'Thank you for keeping me grounded, knowing when to keep me afloat'

Deepika Padukone shared a lovely throwback picture with her younger sister and golfer Anisha Padukone on her 30th birthday on Instagram along with a sweet message. She called her 'the anchor' of her life.

Sharing the picture, Deepika wrote, "2.2.2021 Thank You for being the anchor in my life and for keeping me grounded yet always knowing when to keep me afloat. Happy Born Day ‘My Little One’! May you always be blessed with good health, peace of mind and prosperity in abundance...I love you! #happybirthday @anishapadukone."

The picture shows the two sisters huddled together in ethnic wear and smiling for the camera. While Deepika is in a red sari, Anisha is in a salwar-suit.

Anisha is the younger daughter of badminton legend Prakash Padukone and wife Ujjala. Elder sister Deepika dotes on her no end and calls her 'most blunt critic'. In one of her AMA sessions on Instagram, Deepika had revealed that Anisha, besides husband Ranveer Singh, was the closest person to her.

In an old interview to Hindustan Times, Deepika had said, "Anisha is someone who doesn’t mince her words but at the same time, she is so articulate and sensitive that she knows how to put across her views without hurting the other person. She won’t say anything just to make me feel good about myself. I know she has loved (Goliyon Ki Raasleela) Ram-Leela.”

Talking about her bond with her, she had added, “I have always been more of a sisterly and motherly figure to her than that of a friend. But I feel that in the last one-and-a-half years, our equation has changed. Though I realise I can’t keep treating her like a child, I am still very protective about her.”

Deepika will now be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh again in Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83, in which she plays Kapil Dev's wife Romi. She is also working on director Siddharth Anand's Pathan and has Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan in her kitty.

