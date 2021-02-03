When Shweta Nanda revealed what she hates about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: ‘She takes forever to return calls’
Author and fashion designer Shweta Nanda, during an earlier appearance on Koffee With Karan, had revealed what she loves, hates and tolerates about her brother, actor Abhishek Bachchan, and sister-in-law, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
Shweta praised Aishwarya for climbing up the ladder of success with her talent and hard work. “She is a self-made, strong woman and a fantastic mother,” she said, when asked what she loves about her sister-in-law.
However, Shweta hated that Aishwarya ‘takes forever to return calls and messages’. When asked what she tolerates about Aishwarya, Shweta said, “Time management.”
On being asked the same questions about Abhishek, Shweta said that she loves his devotion to family. “I love that he is a very loyal and dedicated family man. Not just as a son but also as a husband,” she said.
“Uh, where do I start? I hate that he thinks he knows it all,” Shweta revealed what she hates about Abhishek. “I tolerate his sense of humour,” she continued, leading to a puzzled expression from him.
Shweta, the daughter of actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, said in an earlier interview that she doesn't think she has it in her to be a star. “I’m scared of cameras and I’m not good with crowds,” she told Vogue, adding, “I don’t think I have the talent or the face to be a heroine. I’m happy where I am.”
Shweta has appeared in a few commercials with Amitabh. She owns a fashion label, MXS, along with designer Monisha Jaising. She is also an author and released her debut novel, Paradise Towers, in 2018.
