e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Deepika Padukone’s sister Anisha shares picture with her ‘true love’, Ranveer Singh drops funny comment

Deepika Padukone’s sister Anisha shares picture with her ‘true love’, Ranveer Singh drops funny comment

Ranveer Singh dropped a funny comment on sister-in-law Anisha Padukone’s latest Instagram post featuring her ‘true love’

bollywood Updated: Jul 29, 2020 17:52 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ranveer Singh commented on Anisha Padukone’s latest Instagram post.
Ranveer Singh commented on Anisha Padukone’s latest Instagram post.
         

Actor Deepika Padukone’s sister, golfer Anisha Padukone, shared a picture with her ‘true love’ - pizza. She took to her Instagram account to post a throwback photo of herself feasting on a pizza and quipped that she was a ‘crust waster’.

Sharing the picture, Anisha wrote in her caption, “Did someone say (pizza emoji)?? #truelove #badebadepizzae #crustwaster #washitdownwithcoke.”

Anisha’s brother-in-law, actor Ranveer Singh, dropped a funny comment on the post. “Garm-a-garam pizzzzzzaaaaaaay !!!,” he wrote, followed by a number of pizza emojis. Meanwhile, fans showered love on the sweet snap. “What a cutieee,” one Instagram user wrote. “Awww, you’re so cute angel,” another commented.

Hindustantimes

Earlier this month, Anisha had a quirky birthday wish for ‘jijaji’ Ranveer, who turned 35. She shared a gif of him doing bhangra on her Instagram stories and wrote in Hindi, “Janamdin ki hardik shubh kamnaye, jijaji (Best wishes to you on your birthday, jijaji).”

Anisha, who rarely posts about Ranveer and Deepika on Instagram, made an exception when they got married in Italy in November 2018. Just before the wedding, she had changed her bio to “#Ladkiwale”. Following the nuptials, she changed her bio once more, to “#DeepVeerwale” with emojis of a bride and groom each.

Also read | Vidyut Jammwal on being asked about competition in Bollywood: ‘I am top action star in the world, I find these questions a bit weird’

Ranveer and Deepika, who have been quarantining at their home in Mumbai, have been sharing glimpses of their everyday activities on social media. Last week, Deepika gave a peek into her ‘extremely competitive’ game night with Ranveer and her in-laws -- father-in-law Jugjeet Singh Bhavnani, mother-in-law Anju Bhavnani, and sister-in-law Ritika Bhavnani. They were playing the classic card game Taboo.

“TPL-Taboo Premiere League. With everyone bringing their A-Game to the TaBoo Table I must say it is getting extremely competitive! @ranveersingh @riticulousness @anjubhavnani #jugjeetsinghbhavnani,” she wrote in her Instagram post.

Ranveer and Deepika will be seen playing Kapil Dev and Romi Dev, respectively, in Kabir Khan’s 83. The film, originally slated for an April release, has now been pushed to Christmas 2020 on account of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Moments after Rafale fighter jets land, Rajnath Singh’s veiled warning to China
Moments after Rafale fighter jets land, Rajnath Singh’s veiled warning to China
Sachin Pilot congratulates Rajasthan’s new Congress chief, hopes he will unbiased
Sachin Pilot congratulates Rajasthan’s new Congress chief, hopes he will unbiased
Indian Air Force with Rafale has plan to take the fight to China
Indian Air Force with Rafale has plan to take the fight to China
Rajasthan governor spurns CM Gehlot for 3rd time over House session request
Rajasthan governor spurns CM Gehlot for 3rd time over House session request
‘Touch the sky with glory’: PM Modi’s Sanskrit tweet welcomes Rafale jets
‘Touch the sky with glory’: PM Modi’s Sanskrit tweet welcomes Rafale jets
New Education Policy 2020: Board exams set to be easier as NEP moots lowering stakes
New Education Policy 2020: Board exams set to be easier as NEP moots lowering stakes
Maruti Suzuki reports Q1 net loss of Rs 249 crore as Covid-19 takes toll
Maruti Suzuki reports Q1 net loss of Rs 249 crore as Covid-19 takes toll
Rafale boost for Air Force: How it helps India’s air power amid China tension
Rafale boost for Air Force: How it helps India’s air power amid China tension
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19UK Board 10th, 12th result 2020 Live UpdatesBSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesSanjay DuttMaharashtra 10th Result 2020Odisha Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In