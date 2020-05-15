Deepika Padukone misses sister Anisha amid lockdown, says ‘Cannot wait to jump on you and squish you’

bollywood

Deepika Padukone is living with husband Ranveer Singh in Mumbai and has been missing her sister Anisha Padukone amid lockdown. The actor shared a throwback picture with the golfer on Instagram along with a candid caption.

Sharing a picture with Anisha from an event, she wrote, “I miss you peanut !!!Cannot wait to jump on you and squish you!!! #AnishaPadukone #siblings.”

Deepika recently shared a picture with Anisha and their mother Ujjala Padukone around Mother’s Day. The 34-year-old actor posted the picture from her pre-wedding puja in which Deepika is seen seated in between her mother and Anisha. In the picture, all three of them are seen in traditional attire. Expressing her love for her mother, Padukone wrote in the caption, “Love You Amma!”

The actor has been signed for Karan Johar’s untitled film to be directed by Shakun Batra. She will be joined by Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in the film.

Deepika will also been seen as cricketer Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Dev alongside Ranveer in Kabir Khan’s 83. The film was scheduled to release in April but has now been postponed due to lockdown. Reliance Entertainment have dismissed reports of the film’s digital premiere and said the team is aiming for a theatrical release.

There were reports about a big OTT platform offering Rs 143 crore to the makers of 83. Reliance Entertainment Group CEO Shibashish Sarkar told PTI, “There is no truth in this. As producers and even the director we all are on the same page that we want to wait for theatrical release for next few months. We will first complete the film then we will wait. If six or nine months down the line the situation becomes much worse we will take a call at that time. There is no hurry.”

“Everybody has shown interest in this project but we are not engaging in any discussion for a straight to digital release currently. We will wait for next four to six months before taking any further call,” he said.

He added that the VFX and post production work of 83 is still pending. The film is produced by Kabir, Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Induri and presented by Reliance Entertainment. It chronicles India’s first World Cup win under the captaincy of Kapil Dev in 1983. 83also stars Hardy Sandhu, Tahir Bhasin, Jiva, Saqib Saleem, and Pankaj Tripathi among others.

