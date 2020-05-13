Vaani Kapoor reveals difference between Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor, says dancing with Hrithik Roshan in War ‘stressful’

bollywood

Hrithik Roshan is an exceptional dancer and Vaani Kapoor, who shook a leg with him in Ghungroo, revealed that she was extremely intimidated by his moves. In fact, she even tried to weasel out of the song, but to no avail. Ghungroo went on to become one of the most popular dance numbers of 2019.

Calling the experience of dancing with Hrithik ‘stressful’, Vaani told Rajeev Masand in an interview, “That one step gave me a lot of stress and anxiety. I am a paranoid person, so for me to deal with that stress is like…” In fact, she kept asking choreographer Bosco Martis if there was any way that she could get out of dancing with him, but in vain. Finally, she was given a ‘really easy step’ to do.

“You know, it’s really funny. People think I am a dancer and I have had some training in dancing. I don’t!” she said, crediting her choreographers for her moves.

Vaani will be seen next on the big screen in Karan Malhotra’s dacoit drama Shamshera, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. With the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the releases of all films have been stalled and there is talk that some big-budget films could directly release on streaming platforms.

However, Vaani said that Shamshera is meant for a theatrical release. Revealing that the shoot is complete, she said, “It was pretty much done. I don’t know about Ranbir’s scenes, if his work is left, but it was pretty much finished. I don’t know if I can talk much about it but we have been scheduled and ready for it to release. I am pretty sure the makers will wait for the lockdown to get over and for things to come back to normal for them to release the film because whatever little that I have been able to watch of the film, I know and everyone else who is a part of it knows that it is a big screen film. They wouldn’t want to release it on any other platform.”

Vaani has worked with Ranveer Singh in Aditya Chopra’s Befikre, and said that his acting process was completely different from Ranbir’s. “He is very in the character, he makes notes before every scene and he is constantly high on energy. He is very well-prepared before he comes for a scene,” she said about her Befikre co-star.

“With Ranbir, I feel that he can switch on and switch off very easily. He doesn’t have to constantly be in character. Whatever little I have observed of him is that he and I could just be talking, very normally, and then when Karan says ‘action’, he switches on to this character that he is playing. It could be the most emotional, sensitive scene, and he would pull it off,” she added.

Vaani said that she was blessed to be working with the ‘best of the best’ and was learning a lot from just being with them on set. “My on-set learning is what will eventually refine me as an actor, and the experiences that I am gaining by just observing these people on set, as I don’t come from an acting background,” she said.

Vaani made her big screen debut in 2013 with Shuddh Desi Romance. She was last seen in a small role in Siddharth Anand’s action-thriller War. Currently, she is quarantining in Mumbai by herself, while her family is in Delhi.

