Deepika Padukone's husband goes missing, Ranveer Singh busts up goons in their intense new project. Watch

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have collaborated once again. However, it may not be for a movie. On Sunday, Ranveer took to Instagram to share a short video from their new project, seemingly a cinematic ad for some brand. It shows Ranveer as a detective agent and Deepika as a woman looking for her missing husband. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are seen together after a long time.

The clip begins with Deepika at a police station, getting a complaint registered about her missing husband. She looks worried and serious. Elsewhere, Ranveer gets into action mode on getting some intel about a mission. There is also a glimpse at ‘Chellum Sir’ from Family Man. We also see Ram Charan running after a man and Trisha Krishnan outside a police station. In the end, Ranveer is shown roughing up a man, asking him to speak.

Sharing the video, Ranveer wrote in the caption, “Unveil the Secret! @showme.the.secret. Stay tuned for the big reveal! #Showmethesecret.” Fans of the couple are hoping it is a full-fledged movie. “Don't tell me it's an ad,” wrote a fan. “I hope this is not some meesho ad,” wrote another. “Even without a single scene together, you guys have better chemistry than Alia Ranveer,” wrote another.

Ranveer will be seen next in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, directed by Karan Johar. It also stars Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. It will release on July 28.

Karan recently released the first song from the film Tum Kya Mile. Shot in the stunning mountains of Kashmir, it shows lead pair Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh romancing each other. She is dressed in beautiful chiffon sarees and he looks cool in glam outfits. The song is sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, with music from Pritam.

Deepika was last seen in Pathaan in January and in Gehraiyaan last year. Her upcoming films include Fighter and Project K. In Fighter she stars with Hrithik Roshan and in Project K she will be seen with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan.

