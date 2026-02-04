Delhi HC refuses to extend deadline given to Rajpal Yadav to surrender in cheque bounce cases

Actor Rajpal Yadav grabbed headlines after it was reported that the Delhi HC asked the actor to surrender in a series of cheque bounce cases. As per the latest update from news agency ANI, Rajpal Yadav has now filed a plea to extend the deadline, but the Delhi High Court rejected it, saying there was no ground to grant him the relief. The high court on Monday had directed Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav to surrender by Wednesday. (Representative photo) (HT_PRINT)

Rajpal Yadav cheque bounce case On February 2, Rajpal was directed to surrender by 4 pm on Wednesday (February 4). The report states that counsel for Yadav submitted that the actor had arranged ₹50 lakh and therefore sought one more week's time to make the payment.

However, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, rejected the actor's application seeking extension of time to surrender, saying there was no ground to grant him the relief. "I rejected these submissions on that day itself and granted you two more days to surrender. I don't think there is any ground. You were to surrender on a particular day but you were granted two days because you said you were in Bombay. Today you have to surrender at 4 o'clock," the judge said.

More details Further noting that the actor has repeatedly failed to comply with its orders and his undertakings, the court said, “This he has done at least 15-20 times in the past. His conduct has been mentioned in the last order. He has not complied with any order, any undertaking… I don't think there is any ground for him for any leniency any more.”

The court observed that the actor's conduct deserved to be deprecated as he repeatedly breached his undertakings to the court to repay the amount to the complainant, M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd. He was required to make payments of ₹1.35 crore in each of the seven cases against him and directed that the amount already deposited with the registrar general of the high court be released in favour of the complainant.

In October 2025, two demand drafts (DDs) of ₹75 lakh were deposited with the registrar general and an amount of ₹9 crore remained payable, it noted in the order. The court's order came on revision petitions by Yadav and his wife challenging a 2019 decision of a sessions court, which upheld their conviction by a magisterial court in the cheque-bounce cases in April 2018.