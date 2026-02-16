Delhi High Court restrains Deepika Padukone's brand from using Lotus Splash mark for its face cleanser

Actor Deepika Padukone's company DPKA Universal Consumer Ventures has faced fresh trouble after Lotus Herbals sued the actor and her company for trademark infringement. The case alleged that 'Lotus Splash' is similar to their 'Lotus' mark. Deepika Padukone and her company have been sued for trademark infringement.

The latest update from Bar and Bench states that on Monday, the Delhi High Court passed an interim order restraining Deepika's company DPKA Universal Consumer Ventures from using the mark ‘Lotus Splash’ for its facewash/ face cleanser product. Deepika's self-care brand 82°E sells a face cleanser named Lotus Splash.

What was the court statement? It was detailed that a Division Bench of Justices V Kameswar Rao and Vinod Kumar have rendered a prima facie finding that the Lotus Splash mark was similar to the lotus mark of another cosmetic and beauty products company, Lotus Herbals Private Limited. The bench overruled a single-judge's order of January 25, 2024, which had refused an injunction against the actor.

In a statement, the Bench said, “We allow the application [for interim injunction]. We do not agree with the respondent’s [DPKA] case falling under the exception as discussed by the single-judge. We allow the application under Order 39, Rules 1 and 2. We have granted the interim injunction, we have held that there is a prima facie case." It was held that Lotus Splash mark was protected under Section 30(2)(a) of the Trade Marks Act which states that the use of a trademark to indicate the kind, quality, quantity, intended purpose, value, geographical origin, time of production of goods or of rendering of services or other characteristics of the goods or services is not trademark infringement.

More updates on the order are awaited.

About the brand Deepika started her own self-care brand, 82°E in 2022. Pronounced Eighty-Two East, the brand’s name is inspired by the meridian that runs longitudinally through India and defines the standard time of the country.

The launch of 82°E also marks Deepika’s foray into full-fledged entrepreneurship. The actor, producer, and mental health advocate, who founded her NGO, The Live Love Laugh Foundation, some years ago, says she wants to support a holistic approach to self-care by using science to develop carefully crafted, clinically tested products for healthy, radiant skin.

On the work front, Deepika will be seen in King, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Abhishek Bachchan.