Deol khandaan turns up in style for Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet; dad Sunny channels Tara Singh

Karan Deol is all set to tie the knot with Drisha Acharya this weekend and the couple threw a sangeet party in Mumbai on Friday. In attendance were Karan's dad Sunny Deol and uncles Bobby and Abhay Deol. (Also read: Inside Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's pre-wedding celebrations)

Who wore what

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Abhay Deol.

Karan and Drisha turned up in matching black outfits. She wore an ornate black lehenga with an off-shoulder blouse and he wore a heavily embroidered sherwani. The couple posed for photos outside the venue before making their way inside.

Sunny Deol decided to bring back his iconic character from Gadar Tara Singh's look to the party. He wore a plaid jacket over a grey kurta and salwar. He also wore a beige pagg like Tara Singh. Bobby looked handsome in his light pink-peach outfit and got his pictures clicked with his wife Tanya, who wore a yellow lehenga. Sunny and Bobby's cousin Abhay Deol wore a pink sherwani and showed big smiles to the cameras.

The roka ceremony

The wedding festivities began with a roka ceremony on Monday night and videos and pictures from the festivities are trending. A video of Sunny Deol dancing to the song Morni Banke from the 2018 film Badhaai Ho is everywhere on social media. Sunny, Bobby and cousin Abhay Deol also posed together at the roka ceremony.

Karan and Drisha are all set to tie the knot on June 18. Reportedly, grandpa Dharmendra will only attend the couple's wedding and none of the other functions. They have been in a relationship for a long time now.

Karan's partner is from Dubai and does not belong to the film fraternity, as per an ANI source. The engagement ceremony reportedly took place on the occasion of the marriage anniversary of his grandparents, Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur, in a close-knit ceremony.

About Karan's work

Karan is also an actor. He made his acting debut in his father's 2019 movie Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. Not just Karan, the film also marked the Bollywood debut of Sahher Bambba. And the film was directed by his father Sunny Deol.

After debuting in 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas', Karan featured in 'Velle' in 2021. The film marked Karan's first on screen collaboration with his uncle Abhay Deol. The film also starred Mouni Roy and Anya Singh. It was produced by Ajay Devgn and directed by debutante Deven Munjal. It is said to be the Hindi adaptation of the 2019 Telugu movie Brochevarevarura.

