Despatch movie review: Manoj Bajpayee’s thriller exists minus the thrills, works only because of him

Despatch movie review: One hears it has taken eight years for Kanu Behl’s directorial Despatch to see the light of day. That says a lot about the conviction the maker had in his product, much like the journalists the film talks about – fearless, resilient, passionate about their work. (Also Read – Manoj Bajpayee to work with Satya director Ram Gopal Verma again: ‘We are trying to figure out dates’) Despatch movie review: Manoj Bajpayee is the only thing that works

But then if this film is also akin to the stories our fraternity chases – what’s new about this one? What sets Despatch apart from the other investigative dramas? Not many things, except its lead actor.

What's Despatch about?

The story revolves around a crime journalist Joy (played by Manoj Bajpayee) who works at a newspaper called Despatch. The film begins with the focus on ‘digital first, print later’ philosophy which is taking over newsrooms, given the consumption of news on the move. He is looking for his next big exclusive. We are also introduced to his personal life which is in tatters – he is in love with Prerna (Arrchita Agarwaal). The two are having an affair as Joy prepares to divorce his wife Shweta (Shahana Goswami). Amidst all this, Joy gets a whiff of a story about a big scam, one which holds the potential to rock the country. There’s underworld, cops… everything thrown into the mix here. What will he do next?

What works, what doesn't

One problem with Despatch is that the tension exists only on Bajpayee’s face, not in the plot. It starts off well, with Joy’s frustration writ large at his failing marriage and a girlfriend who wants to start a life with him. But the drama elongates itself. A lot. The chase, the many people Joy has to deal with – you lose touch with the film because you are left keeping up with who is who. JRD, a cricket tournament, shell companies, money laundering… one goes in expecting an edge of the seat thriller, but the product is all about the drama within our lives rather than stunt sequences or showdowns.

Since it’s an OTT release, it would be unfair to divide the film into a pre- and post- interval experience. But I have to bring it up, as it is only in the second half that the film picks up some pace. Manoj, being the brilliant actor he is, brings to life the hunger within the media for a ‘front page story’. But expecting him to lift the entire weight and carry the film on his shoulders is unfair every time. As mentioned here in the beginning – while he certainly makes you worry for his character at one point, the screenplay doesn’t help much.

I am sure that how it happens in real life is exactly how Kanu would have portrayed it, considering the amount of years spent making Despatch. But for a viewer looking for some entertainment, it gets a bit chaotic.

Arrchita Agarwaal as Prerna is believable. Shahana Goswami is very effective as an anguished wife, trying to reconnect with her husband, and gets good screen time too.

Overall, Despatch has been marketed as a thriller. At least that’s the messaging the trailer gives as well. What it ends up being is a memoir of Joy. His flaws, his job, his frustrations. That, it does well, minus the thrills.

Despatch is now streaming on ZEE5.