'Dev Anand doubted something was going on between Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol', reveal his parents. Watch

Actor Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol Sood shared the 10th episode of their show, Couple of Things. Taking to Instagram, the couple posted a video as their family members spoke about them.

During the conversation, Anmol's parents- father Ajay Sood and mother Jyoti Sood shared an anecdote about late veteran actor Dev Anand. They revealed that the actor had guessed that something was going on between Anmol and Amrita at the special screening of Jewel Thief (2009).

Amrita Rao's mother-in-law Jyoti recalled, “Jewel Thief ki screening pe ye hua tha ki hum door khade huye dekh rahe the jab Dev Saab ke paas Amrita aayi apne purse aur unka autograph lerahi thi. Toh Dev saab ko bhi shaq hua tha (It so happened during the screening of Jewel Thief that we were standing at a distance and Amrita came with her purse to take Dev sir's autograph. He also guessed that something was going on)."

Anmol's father added, "Keh rahe the baad mein (He told later)." His mother continued, "He told Anmol, ‘Something is going on, I can feel that'. We were also watching them. I said, 'It's true Dev sir has a keen sight'." As per Indian Express, Amrita met Anmol for the first time at that event which was organised by Radio Mirchi.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Amrita and Anmol captioned it, "Jab love story mein laga family ka tadka. #coupleofthings Ep 10..#love #family #familygoals #couplegoals @preetika_pree @ankitasoodyoga #trending #sunday #bingewatching."

Amrita and Anmol tied the knot in 2016 after dating for several years. In 2020, they welcomed their first child, Veer.

