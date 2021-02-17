Dhaakad: Arjun Rampal gives Kangana Ranaut starrer filming a break for a safari with Gabriella, Arik, Mahikaa, Myra

Actor Arjun Rampal stepped out for a tiger safari with his children, Mahikaa, Myra and Arik, along with his partner Gabriella Demetriades. The actor, who is currently filming Dhaakad alongside Kangana Ranaut in Madhya Pradesh, took to Instagram to reveal that he had a memorable day out in the sun as the family ventured into Satpura Tiger Reserve.

Arjun shared a gallery of photos and videos from the outing. In videos shared, the ferocious jungle animal was seen strolling while their jeep attempted to not draw unnecessary attention. Arjun revealed that the family spotted a tigress, a tiger stalking gaur, three sloth bears (a mother and cub and one solo) during their safari. Apart from the videos, the actor also shared photos of his family posing for the camera.

Arjun shared the post and wrote, "An absolutely mesmerising and fantastic day at Satpura tiger reserve yesterday, spotted a tigress, a tiger stalking gaur, three sloth bears a mother and cub and one solo. Lots of other beautiful animals. This is the oldest and largest forest reserve in India at #mptourism has done a fantastic job of relocating 47 villages around the sanctuary to create a larger more safer space for the animals. A must visit here is recommended."

Gabriella also shared a series of photos and videos from their day out. She wrote, "swipe for a surprise #mptourism." Check the photos below:





On the work front, Arjun has been busy with Dhaakad. He plays the antagonist in the movie. Back in January, Arjun's look from the movie was revealed. “Boom Evil has a new name- Rudraveer! Super excited to essay an antagonist who is dangerous, deadly and cool at the same time! Here’s my look for @sohamrockstrent’s #Dhaakad Arriving in cinemas on 1st October 2021!” he said, sharing the first look.

