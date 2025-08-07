Dhadak 2 box office collection day 7: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Triptii Dimri film earns less than 1 crore

Dhadak 2 box office collection day 7: Shazia Iqbal's film with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri arrived in theatres last Friday after much delay. The Hindi remake of the Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal had high expectations surrounding its release, and opened to mostly positive reviews. However, that has not translated towards greater audience footfall in theatres. (Also read: Son of Sardaar 2 vs Dhadak 2 box office report card: Which sequel fared better over the weekend?) Dhadak 2 box office collection day 7: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri in a still from a film.

Dhadak 2 slows down

As per the latest update on Sacnilk, Dhadak 2 collected 80 lakhs on its seventh day of release. It is the lowest single-day collection for the film so far. The film opened on Friday with ₹ 3.5 crore, and showed some growth on the weekend, with Sunday being the highest day so far, at ₹ 4.15 crore. From Monday onwards, the film has hit a dip. The overall collections now stand at ₹16.24 crore after 7 days of release.

Dhadak 2 had an overall 11.10% Hindi Occupancy on Thursday. It is facing stiff competition from multiple releases, including Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2, the animation epic Mahavatar Narsimha, and the blockbuster Saiyaara. Son of Sardaar 2 has overshadowed Dhadak 2 in its first week of release. Given that there are no new releases this Friday, Dhadak 2 has this weekend to show growth.

About Dhadak 2

Dhadak 2 tells the tale of a law student who falls for his classmate, only for her family to harass him due to caste differences. The film earned positive reviews, particularly for its sensitive handling of casteism. It is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Zee Studios and Cloud 9 Pictures.

Dhadak 2 was initially slated to release last year in November, but had to face several delays following the reported hurdles with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). They were resolved only after the makers agreed to significant cuts and modifications to the film.