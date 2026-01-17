Dhamaal 4 avoids box office clash with Toxic and Dhurandhar; Ajay Devgn's comedy now set for June 2026 release

Announcing the new release date on Instagram, producers T-Series wrote, “Jaldi bata rahein hain, phir Dhamaal machane bhi toh jaana hai. Stay tuned! (We’re informing you early, because we have to go create some Dhamaal too. Stay tuned!) ” The decision appears to be a strategic move, allowing the film to avoid a high-voltage clash with two action-heavy releases and giving the comedy franchise more breathing room at the box office.

Fans will have to wait a little longer to reunite with Ajay Devgn , Riteish Deshmukh , Arshad Warsi , Jaaved Jaaferi and the rest of the chaos-loving gang, as the makers of Dhamaal 4 have officially postponed the film’s release. Originally scheduled to hit theatres on 20 March 2026, during the Eid weekend, the comedy entertainer will now arrive on 12 June 2026, stepping away from a crowded release window that includes Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.

More about Dhamaal franchise Once again directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 brings back franchise regulars Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra and Jaaved Jaaferi, while also introducing new faces to the ensemble. The cast includes Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar and Ravi Kishan. Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit, who featured in Total Dhamaal, will not be returning this time.

The Dhamaal franchise began with the original film in 2007, followed by Double Dhamaal in 2011 and Total Dhamaal in 2019, the latter grossing ₹228.27 crore worldwide. Dhamaal 4 is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with Devgn Films, Maruti International and Panorama Studios, with Ajay Devgn also returning as a producer. By shifting to June 2026, the makers are clearly aiming to recreate the franchise’s comic magic without the pressure of a box office face-off.