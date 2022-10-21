Dhanashree Verma seemingly takes dig at Urvashi Rautela as she joins Yuzvendra Chahal: 'My heart led me to Australia'

Dhanashree Verma, dancer and wife of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, has shared a post as she left for Australia to join him for the T20 World Cup. Her Instagram caption takes an indirect dig at actor Urvashi Rautela, who had been sharing cryptic posts with similar captions from Australia amid allegations of her stalking cricketer Rishabh Pant. Also read: Urvashi Rautela arrives in Australia, shares pics

Sharing a picture from her recent flight, Dhanashree wrote on Instagram, "My (heart emoji) led me to Australia, literally. (tongue out emoji) Got to be there for my man." She is seen with a knee cap as she has been recovering from a knee surgery; she showed a victory sign to the camera.

Dhanashree Verma posted an update from Melbourne.

Yuzvendra reacted to her post with two heart emojis. A fan commented on the post, “Making fun of Urvashi, hmmm.” Another wrote, “The shade at Urvashi!!! I’m here for it though.” One more commented, “Ye caption kahi sunela lgta hai (I have seen this caption before).”

Urvashi Rautela has been in news for her several posts from Australia, which a section of social media users think are directed at Rishabh Pant. Earlier this month, she shared a flight selfie on Instagram and wrote, "Followed my (black heart emoji), and it led me to Australia (movie camera emoji)." She also added the hashtag - love. The actor has been slammed by fans of Rishabh Pant who have accused her of ‘stalking’ him ahead of the crucial T20 World Cup, which begins from October 23.

Meanwhile, Dhanashree and Yuzvendra continue to share pictures of eahc other on social media weeks after reports of their separation. She recently celebrated Karwa Chauth and ended her fast after looking at Yuzvendra via a video call.

Dhanashree recently featured in a Neha Kakkar song O Sajna. It is a recreation of Falguni Pathak's hit Maine Payal Hai Chhankai. The song was however criticised by some fans.

