Dharma Productions, Yash Raj Films have 'ego', pay actors less in the name of 'giving break', says actor Vikram Kapadia

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films are two of the biggest and most popular production houses in Hindi cinema. For decades, they have been the flagbearers of big Bollywood, known to spare no expense in their big-budget extravaganzas. But now an actor who has worked with both these production houses has called them egoistical and that they pay performers less than others. (Also read: Karan Johar makes Adar Poonawalla Dharma Productions' co-owner, sells 50% stake for ₹1000 crore) Aditya Chopra and Karan Johar head YRF and Dharma, two of India's biggest production houses

Vikram Kapadia on Dharma, YRF

Actor Vikram Kapadia, who has done films and shows like Made In Heaven, Yoddha, The Night Manager, and The Archies, recently spoke to Bollywood Now, where he spoke about how these big studios pay actors, “Yash Raj and Dharma have this ego that we are Yash Raj and Dharma so we will pay you a little less but you should be happy because we are paying you. I think they do that with everyone. I think that’s why actors are concerned.”

The actor added that there is never any delay in payment even if the remuneration is lower. “Yash Raj paid me well as a writer but hoga na kahi pe that hum Yash Raj hain. You are getting a role, they are giving you a break. So maybe the value is a little less but they never delay in payment,” he explained.

In the past, Karan Johar, who heads Dharma Productions, has spoken about the 'high cost' of performers. In an interiew with the Screen Magazine, the filmmaker had said, “The entourage cost is the least of our worry. It’s the main remuneration of the actors that has to be looked into. It’s very critical for all the actors to understand exactly how the times are, how the climate of our movies are, how tough and difficult it is to manoeuvre through making a motion picture of any magnitude or size.”

Aadar Poonawala buys stake in Dharma

Earlier this week, Serum Institute's Aadar Poonawala acquired a 50% stake in Dharma through an investment of ₹1000 crore in the production house. Following this, Karan and Poonawala gave a show of strength when they arrived at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash together.