Dharmendra remembers Raj Kapoor on his 99th birth anniversary with old pic, touching note: ‘We miss you’

Veteran actor Dharmendra remembered late actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor on his 99th birth anniversary. Taking to X on Thursday, Dharmendra shared a throwback black and white picture with Raj. (Also Read | Dharmendra receives gifts, blows kiss as he thanks everyone for wishes on his 88th birthday) Raj Kapoor and Dharmendra at an event many years ago.

Dharmendra shares old pic with Raj Kapoor

In the monochrome picture, Dharmendra and Raj Kapoor shared a conversation while holding hands. Both of them wore suits as they sat next to each other at an event. Dharmendra dropped the picture and tweeted, "Happy Birthday Raj sahab (sir) (folding hands emoji) we miss you! You will always be remembered with great love and respect (folded hands emoji)."

About Raj Kapoor

Born in Peshawar to father-actor Prithviraj Kapoor and Ramsarni Mehra, Raj Kapoor had a remarkable career. He won many accolades including three National Film Awards and 11 Filmfare Awards in India. He is known as the Showman of Indian cinema. He appeared in films such as Shree 420, Aag, Chori Chori, Anari, Sangam, Mera Naam Joker and many others.

Dharmendra clocked his 88th birthday recently

Dharmendra recently celebrated his 88th birthday. Taking to Instagram, he shared a video to thank people for their love and expressed gratitude to fans. He wrote, "Friends, love you all for your loving response on 88th Birthday." This year, he also came out of his residence and celebrated his birthday with his fans and paparazzi stationed outside his home. He was accompanied by his elder son and actor Sunny Deol.

Several pictures and videos of the actor, cutting a giant 7-tier cake in front of his fans, was shared on social media. The massive cake featured the actor's photos and colourful, edible roses.

About Dharmendra's films

Dharmendra has worked in different genres including romance, action, and comedy. He has given several hits including Ayee Milan Ki Bela, Phool Aur Patthar, Aaye Din Bahar Ke, Aankhen, Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke, Anupama among others. He was recently seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Dharmendra will be next seen in the untitled romantic drama film which also features Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. Apart from that, he also has director Sriram Raghavan's next Ekkis which also features Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. The film will release on January 10, 2025.

