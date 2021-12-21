Dharmendra says Bobby Deol ‘doesn't take care of himself’, Sunny Deol isn’t a ‘show-off’. See his tweets

Dharmendra has shared a few thoughts about his sons, Sunny and Bobby Deol. All three of them are actors and are known for their work in Hindi film industry.

The veteran actor took to Twitter to share a picture of Bobby from his younger days and wrote, “Ye chihra… Apna khayal nahin rakhta! (this face… doesn't take care of himself).”

Sharing another tweet for elder son Sunny, Dharmendra wrote, “Ye bada bhi Andaaza rakhta hai… Magar show off nahin karta (The elder one also has an idea but doesn't show off).” He shared the tweet with a fan-made image of the Gadar actor.

Bobby recently made a successful comeback with the web show Aashram. He has already featured as the lead in two seasons of the show and has shot for the third one. The actor plays a controversial religious leader in the series.

Sunny is an MP from Gurdaspur, Punjab. He is currently working on his comeback film, Gadar 2. The actor has united with Gadar actors Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma for the sequel.

Dharmendra had once opened up about what he doesn't like about Sunny. He had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “He is painfully introvert. When I say painfully, it means I don’t like that. He doesn’t open up about his feelings. He won’t express himself, even if he is feeling affectionate about you. It is only if he is angry that you’d get to know his feeling.”

Sunny and Dharmendra had recently made a trip to the hills. The latter had shared a video from Manali on Twitter in which he thanked Sunny for taking him on a vacation. He wrote along with the video, “My darling son took me for a loving trip to our beautiful Himachal. A lovely holiday.”

Dharmendra, Bobby and Sunny have worked in three films together--Yamla Pagla Deewana and it’s sequel, and family drama Apne.