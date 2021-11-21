Dharmendra says ‘thank you’ as Sunny Deol takes him to Manali, fans call them best father-son duo. Watch

Dharmendra and Sunny Deol recently took off to Himachal Pradesh and made the most of the beautiful landscape and weather. Dharmendra shared a video to show his fans a glimpse of the hill station and thanked his son for his gesture.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Dharmendra wrote, “My darling son took me for a loving trip to our beautiful Himachal (leaf emojis). A lovely holiday.” The Sholay actor and Sunny sat at a height and looked below at the valley.

Dharmendra talked about rivers, clouds, trees as Sunny nodded and said, "Haanji (yes)." The senior actor said in the video, “Thank you, Sunny. A good visit to a lovely place. How lovely Manali is here.” He asked the photographer to capture the place and “once again” show everyone the view. "Achcha hai na Sunny, so nice. Isn't it good friends, I think it's lovely," he added and blew a kiss to his fans while Sunny hugged him for a picture.

Dharmendra's fans showered Sunny with love for being a good son. A fan wrote, “Sunny Deol, one of the best sons in the Hindi film industry.” Another wrote in Hindi, “Wah Dharam sir. Father-son duo has come to visit Manali. How nice it is for a father when his son becomes equal to him and walks shoulder to shoulder and when the son talks to his father with so much love, then the father's heart becomes very happy. Be safe both of you.” One more fan wrote in Hindi, “Sir ji, your and Sunny paaji's pair is an inspiration for everyone... may everyone get such a father-son bond... wishing you all the very best and hope you keep sharing such good moments with all of us... Feels great!”

Sunny will now be seen in Gadar 2, along with Ameesha Patel. He is a currently an MP from Gurdaspur, Punjab.