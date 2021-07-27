Dharmendra shares grandson Karan Deol's video as he interacts with kids, lauds his 'milansaar fitrat'

Actor Dharmendra has shared a video of his grandson Karan Deol and praised his affable nature. In the video, Karan is seen interacting with a few children and clicking photos with them.

Karan, who is the son of actor Sunny Deol, is seen in a pink shirt and white hat, smiling as he talked to the children surrounding him. Sharing the paparazzi video, Dharmendra wrote, "Karan , milansaar fitrat ye….. wirse mein naseeb hoie hai tujhe….. keep it up. it’s his great blessing. Love you (Karan you have got your friendly nature as a legacy from your elders)."

pic.twitter.com/RWdUH6dBCA karan , milansaar fitrat ye….. wirse mein naseeb hoie hai tujhe….. keep it up 👍 it’s his great blessing 👋 . Love you. — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) July 25, 2021

On Tuesday, Dharmendra added another tweet to the thread. He said that Karan got his good nature from his great grandmother. "Karan , love you. You are as humble as your great Grand mother. It is her greatest blessing. not only to her loving family but to every human being on this earth. keep it up," he said.

A fan of the actor credited Dharmendra for Karan's good attitude. "Ye sanskar hai aap ke sir. Nai to aaj kal ke bache. Tauba tauba sir (These are your good teachings sir. Otherwise the kids these days are no good)," wrote a fan. Dharmendra replied, "Abdul , Tehzeeb ye….Maa Baap ne mujh mein Bhar di Folded hands main ne bachchon pe luta di (Abdul, these good manners, my parents taught me and I passed them on to my kids)."

Karan made his acting debut in 2019 with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. At the trailer launch event of the movie, Dharmendra was asked bout what habit he wouldn’t like to pass on to Karan. He had said, “Bas daru na peeye. Aur bhi bahut si hain, sab samajhte hain saare. Bas itna samajh jaye ki dada ki kaun si cheez nahi leni hai (He should not drink. They all understand which other habits they should not adopt from me).”

Dharmendra, Sunny, Bobby and Karan will be seen together in Apne 2 soon. The film was announced last year.