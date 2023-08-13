Dharmendra thanks fans for their ‘loving response’ to Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, shares video of people dancing in theatre

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 opened to a thunderous response at the box office, collecting ₹83.10 crore in the first two days of its release. Now, Dharmendra has taken to Twitter or X to share a small video from a recent show of the film, where fans started dancing in the hall during the end credits. (Also read: Sunny Deol on Gadar 2 success: ‘We never knew it would be so loved by the audience')

What Dharmendra said

Sunny Deol with his father Dharmendra.

Dharmendra shared a video of enthusiastic fans dancing inside the theatre and wrote, "Love you all for your loving response… Gadar (folded hands emoticon)."

In the video, there were numerous fans, who started dancing to the Gadar 2 song Main Nikla Gaddi Leke after watching the film.

Gadar 2 screening

Dharmendra was spotted attending a special screening of Gadar 2 on Friday evening, along with the cast and crew of the film. The star-studded screening also saw the presence of Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Subhash Ghai, Urvashi Rautela, Sunny Deol's younger son Rajveer Deol, Bobby Deol with wife Tanya, and Ameesha Patel.

About Gadar 2

Gadar 2 is the sequel to Gadar which released in 2001, and had broken several box office records and emerged as a blockbuster. 22 years later, Gadar sees Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprise their roles as Tara Singh and his wife Sakeena. Anil's son Utkarsh Sharma also returns as Jeete. Gadar 2 revolves around the Crush India Movement of 1971 as Tara Singh has to go all the way to Pakistan to save his son, Charan Jeet Singh (Utkarsh Sharma) from the Pakistani Army.

An excerpt from The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "While Gadar narrated the love story of Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) and Sakina (Ameesha Patel), Gadar 2 is a tale of hatred between India and Pakistan that refuses to die down, told from the lens of a father's bond with his son. As the fear of war looms large, Lieutenant Colonel Devendra Rawat from Punjab (Gaurav Chopra) asks Tara for his help to deploy his trucks and send immediate ammunition at the border to help Indian soldiers. Fighting the enemies, Tara disappears along with six Indian soldiers. It's later revealed that they are held captive by Pakistan Major General Hamid Iqbal (Manish Wadhwa), who wants to avenge the death of 40 members of his battalion that Tara had slaughtered during the climax sequence of Gadar."

Meanwhile, Dharmendra was last seen in a pivotal role in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. The film which released on July 28, stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. Dharmendra played Ranveer's grandfather in the film.

