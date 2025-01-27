Dhoom Dhaam trailer: Pratik Gandhi and Yami Gautam are newlyweds escaping 'gunday and goliyan' on wedding night. Watch

Dhoom Dhaam trailer: Actors Pratik Gandhi and Yami Gautam are set to share the screen for the first time in the upcoming film Dhoom Dhaam. On Monday, the makers released a thrilling trailer that offers a glimpse into the action-packed adventure. The story follows a newlywed couple who embark on an adventure on their first night together, but instead of a romantic getaway, they find themselves entangled in a web of high-octane car chases, intense gunfights, and dramatic twists. Also read: Yami Gautam Dhar on the shift in Bollywood for female actors returning to work post motherhood Dhoom Dhaam trailer: The Yami Gautam, Pratik Gandhi film will be released on Netflix on February 14.

Dhoom Dhaam trailer

The trailer for Dhoom Dhaam offers a glimpse into the thrilling adventures of a newlywed couple, played by Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi, who are complete opposites. The night of their wedding takes an unexpected turn when a sudden knock on the door changes the course of their evening.

As they embark on a high-stakes chase to evade danger, they find themselves on a wild adventure that not only tests their survival skills but also brings them closer together. Amidst the action-packed sequences, the trailer hints at the couple discovering hidden facets of each other's personalities, adding a touch of romance and humour to the thrilling narrative.

Directed by Rishab Seth, produced by Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar of B62 Studios, and Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios, Dhoom Dhaam follows the story of newlyweds Koyal and Veer. It also stars Prateik Babbar and Eijaz Khan.

Yami, Pratik decode their roles

Talking about the character, Yami shares, “Koyal is defies the usual ‘bride’ stereotypes without being brash or bullish or anything you have watched on screen before. I am sure a lot of girls today will connect with her . I thoroughly enjoyed donning this role for Dhoom Dhaam..”

To this, Pratik, who will be seen in the role of Veer, adds, “Playing Veer was a refreshing experience for me. I loved playing the role because it’s not your typical rom-com hero—he is relatable, vulnerable, and ends up in the most unexpected situations.”

The film is slated to release on Netflix on February 14.