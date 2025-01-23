Yami Gautam Dhar on the shift in Bollywood for female actors returning to work post motherhood: Industry has…

Yami Gautam Dhar was back to work in September 2024, four months after delivering her baby Vedavid. And now, she is set to start promoting her upcoming film Dhoom Dhaam. Yami reveals she has been offered multiple roles in the last year, which is a testament to how times today have changed from when actors would be hesitant to reveal their marital status, and female actors especially lost out on good roles after embracing motherhood. Yami Gautam Dhar

“We have come a long way. I do think about this... we are so fortunate to have reached a stage like this. A lot of work has gone into it. Imagine there was a time, not just for actresses, but even for actors to maybe not disclose their marriage because of a certain image. Of course it was there to a greater extent for an actress,” she says.

Yami adds, “If you want to have a family... someone very senior once told me ‘your biological clock is always in contradiction with your career clock’... I can’t even imagine, that time was so different, and I am sure creatively so restricted.”

She asserts that female actors need to be given the autonomy to decide for themselves. “It should be your choice whether you want to work or don’t want to work after getting married or starting a family, that’s the kind of environment needed. If an actress wants to work after having a baby, she should be absolutely free. Having said that, what I am seeing is that it also depends on the kind of filmography you create for yourself. Longevity is the key. The road to that is doing consistent substantial work," Yami wraps up.