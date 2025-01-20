Dhoom Dhaam teaser: Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi must navigate a chaotic shootout on their wedding night

Dhoom Dhaam released

On Monday, the streaming platform released the teaser of the film, which brings Yami and Pratik together on screen for the first time. The film is directed by Rishab Seth and produced by B62 Studios and Jio Studios.

Dhoom Dhaam turns the traditional fairy tale ending on its head, as the wedding night of Yami and Pratik's characters quickly descends into chaos the moment they exchange their vows.

The teaser of Dhoom Dhaam introduces us to Koyal (Yami Gautam), a bold and uninhibited free spirit, and Veer (Pratik Gandhi). Despite their contrasting personalities, fate brings them together, but their wedding night takes an unexpected turn as chaos erupts.

The clip reveals a dramatic shootout unfolding on the wedding night, with Yami's character taking charge and grabbing a gun, leaving Pratik Gandhi's character stunned and shocked. They then embark on a wild night out high on action, drama and emotions.

Team on the film

For Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar, producers and founders of B62 Studios, Dhoom Dhaam is a rollercoaster of emotions.

“With Dhoom Dhaam, we wanted to create something unique and entertaining, where humour, chaos, action and romance come together in a fresh, high-energy story. Collaborating with Netflix has been an amazing journey, allowing us to bring this thrilling narrative to a global audience,” they said in a joint statement, adding, “Yami and Pratik have done an incredible job capturing the essence of Koyal and Veer, with their amazing chemistry and depth. We’re excited for viewers to experience this rollercoaster of emotions”.

To this, producer Jyoti Deshpande added, "We are excited to present this gem of a film, it’s going to be a surprise package of power-packed entertainment that combines unexpected twists and heartwarming moments”.

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director of Original Films, Netflix India, shared, "Dhoom Dhaam is an electrifying mix of comedy and intrigue. Set against the backdrop of a wedding night where an unexpected adventure unfolds, the film is a true entertainer with its heart in the right place... With Dhoom Dhaam, we reaffirm our commitment to bringing unique and engaging films to audiences around the world”.

The film is slated to release on Netflix on February 14.