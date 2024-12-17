Menu Explore
Yami Gautam holds son Vedavid in her arms, joins Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Dhar to offer prayers at Golden Temple. Watch

ANI | ByHT Entertainment Desk
Dec 17, 2024 08:38 PM IST

Sanjay Dutt is currently in Amritsar for the shoot of his upcoming films with director Aditya Dhar. Yami Gautam joined them for a sacred visit to the Gurudwara.

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt is currently in Amritsar for the shoot of his upcoming films with director Aditya Dhar. (Also read: New mommy Yami Gautam returns to gym, says ‘it’s time to get fit': Pic)

Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Sanjay Dutt at the Golden Temple.
Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Sanjay Dutt at the Golden Temple.

Yami visits Golden Temple with newborn son Vedavid

Amid the ongoing shooting schedule, Dutt and Dhar took some time off work and offered prayers at the Golden Temple on Tuesday. Yami Gautam too joined her husband Aditya Dhar for a sacred visit to the Gurudwara.

Several visuals surfaced online in which Yami, Sanjay and Aditya could be seen seeking blessings of the almighty. They also posed with the fans for the pictures. Yami also brought her son to the temple. In one of the images, we can see Yami holding her son Vedavid in her arms. Vedavid was wrapped in a cloth and his face was not visible in the camera.

More details

Earlier on Tuesday, Sanjay Dutt also met with Punjab minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal. Dhaliwal took to X and shared some pictures from his meeting with the 'Khalnayak' star.

Last month, Aditya Dhar visited the Golden Temple with actor Ranveer Singh.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ranveer shared pictures from the Golden Temple and captioned it as, "Jaako raakhe sayiyaan maar sake na koi.."

Dhar, Ranveer and Sanjay are working on a project which also features R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal.

The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande from Jio Studios along with Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under their banner B62 Studios. This follows their recent super hit collaboration 'Article 370'. If reports are to be believed, the film is based on some incredible true events from the history books of R&AW. It is set in the golden era of Indian Intelligence Agencies, coinciding with the rise of R&AW.

(With inputs from ANI)

