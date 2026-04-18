Dhurandhar 2 box office collection 31: Ranveer Singh film struggles amid Bhooth Bangla wave, collects only 4 crore

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 31: Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar The Revenge has been unbeatable at the box office over the last few weeks. Released on March 19, the film has shattered records and maintained its momentum for several days. However, that streak seems to have finally broken, as the film has slowed down considerably with the release of Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla this Friday. (Also read: Jasmine Sandlas says Dhurandhar music composer Shashwat Sachdev worked like a madman: ‘Bohot anxiety tha’)

Dhurandhar 2 box office update

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 31: Ranveer Singh as Jaskirat Singh Rangi in the Aditya Dhar film.

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The latest update on Sacnilk states that Dhurandhar 2 has collected ₹4.01 crore. The film has lost its momentum at the box office, and although it is a slight growth compared to Friday's haul at ₹2.70 crore, it was expected since today is Saturday. This brings the total India gross collections to ₹1328.46 crore and total India net to ₹1109.83 crore so far.

The box office of Dhurandhar 2 has been impacted by the release of Bhooth Bangla. The horror-comedy starring Akshay Kumar and Tabu, has taken over several screens and has collected over ₹15 crore on Saturday, its second day in theatres.

So far, Dhurandhar 2 has crossed the lifetime India collections of RRR ( ₹782.20 crore), Kalki 2898 AD ( ₹646 crore), KGF: Chapter 2 ( ₹859.70 crore) and several other major blockbusters like Jawan, Pathaan, Stree 2 and Animal. The film scripted history earlier this month after it went on to become the first Bollywood film to earn ₹1000 crore at the Indian box office.

About Dhurandhar

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{{^usCountry}} Dhurandhar 2 was released in theatres on March 19 in Hindi and all South Indian languages, with paid premieres on March 18. The first film showed Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy who infiltrates gangs in Lyari to eliminate a terror network targeting India while also climbing the power ladder within Pakistan’s underworld. It revolved around covert intelligence operations in the background of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dhurandhar 2 was released in theatres on March 19 in Hindi and all South Indian languages, with paid premieres on March 18. The first film showed Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy who infiltrates gangs in Lyari to eliminate a terror network targeting India while also climbing the power ladder within Pakistan’s underworld. It revolved around covert intelligence operations in the background of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The sequel showed how he was trained to become Hamza Ali Mazari. It also takes the story forward, showing him taking control of the power dynamics in Lyari while working to dismantle a terror network in Pakistan that threatens India. The film also featured an intense face-off between Arjun Rampal and Ranveer. Dhurandhar 2 also stars R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor and Sanjay Dutt. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The sequel showed how he was trained to become Hamza Ali Mazari. It also takes the story forward, showing him taking control of the power dynamics in Lyari while working to dismantle a terror network in Pakistan that threatens India. The film also featured an intense face-off between Arjun Rampal and Ranveer. Dhurandhar 2 also stars R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor and Sanjay Dutt. {{/usCountry}}

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