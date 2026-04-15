Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 28: Ranveer Singh film crosses ₹1098 crore, shows dip

The Dhurandhar spy films received praise for their action sequences as much as for other aspects. Praising his team, Aditya wrote on Wednesday, “To my action team on Dhurandhar - Aejaz Gulab, Sea Young Oh, Yannick Ben, Ramazan Bulut and Vishal Tyagi. There’s a thin line between conviction and madness and on this film, I crossed it almost every single day.” He praised them for having a ‘let’s figure it out’ mindset for the most out of the box ideas like cooking a man inside an industrial pressure cooker or dragging a man on a bike with a noose around his neck.

According to trade website Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 has collected ₹3.21 crore net in India on Wednesday, taking its domestic total to ₹1098.88 crore. The film collected ₹674.17 crore in its first week, ₹263.65 crore in its second and ₹110.60 crore in its third. On Friday, Dhurandhar 2 brought in ₹7 crore and showed a spike during the weekend. It brought in ₹13.50 crore on Saturday and ₹14.50 crore on Sunday. On Monday, the film collected ₹5.20 crore, and on Tuesday, it saw a spike, bringing in ₹7.05 crore. The film has remained steady for almost a month after its release.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 28: Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge was released in theatres on March 19 and has been going strong ever since. The Ranveer Singh -starrer is a sequel to his 2025 hit Dhurandhar, and it has surpassed the lifetime collection of the first film, while becoming the first franchise to collectively gross over ₹3000 crore worldwide.

He also revealed that more than 400 stunt performers were part of the films. Aditya also added, “Mr. Sea Young Oh and his incredible team didn’t just design action, they choreographed the brilliant climaxes of both parts and built the breathlessness of the Jaskirat massacre in a way that you feel it in your chest. Yannick and Ramazan brought controlled chaos to life, from the madness of the Arshad Pappu gang war to Babu Dakait’s annihilation, every frame wild but never random. And Vishal (Baba SFX), the quiet backbone of so much of what we pulled off.” Elsewhere in his note, Aditya wrote, “Action has always been the part of filmmaking that feels most instinctive to me. It’s where I feel at home.”